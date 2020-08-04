Eau Claire County with 10 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County now has 517 positive tests for COVID-19 after 10 new cases were added on Tuesday. It’s the fifth time in the past six days that the county has added double-digit cases, with a record high 18 on Sunday. 202 tests were administered.

445 of the positive cases are listed as recovered. There have been 26 hospitalizations with 3 deaths. 14,025 test results have been negative.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.