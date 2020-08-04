Advertisement

ECASD Board of Education approves mask requirement

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education unanimously approves a proposal requiring masks this upcoming school year for students, staff, & visitors.

Under the resolution, all people on district property, facility or area will be required to wear a mask or face covering, with a few exemptions.

On July 24, Superintendent Michael Johnson recommended the ECASD Board of Education adopt the policy requiring face coverings.

Parents both in favor and opposed to the requirement spoke during a public forum session before the board discussed.

But board members said the requirement would only help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision also was not impacted by the new statewide mask mandate.

"I think it's clear that this is not something we are doing because we are forced to do but because this adds an extra layer of safety for our staff and our students. And we recognize that just like I said last time at the meeting, there's no answer that we all like to this situation and we know that by bringing students back for face to face we are adding a level of risk to students and staff being face to face with more people," said ECASD Board President Tim Nordin.

Some of the exceptions to the requirement are when students are eating or drinking, when in P.E., when the principal gives them permission and a few more exceptions.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rally the Vote event held in Eau Claire

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Election Day across Wisconsin is just eight days away and Chippewa Valley Votes is helping to make sure all voters have their voices heard.

News

WI DWD releases new unemployment data

Updated: 2 hours ago
Based on preliminary numbers, there were 19,108 initial applications filed the week ending August 1.

National Politics

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in Eau Claire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed something new on a prominent hotel.

Latest News

News

Rotary Lights building new Santa sleigh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
This winter marks the 26th year of Rotary Lights at Riverside Park and organizers say the event is still on and needed after the year of cancellations and unknowns.

News

Local company working to prevent face mask shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the U.S. faced a shortage of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and a new business is stepping up to help make sure anyone who needs a mask can get one.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

News

Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City-County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 update for 3:30 p.m.