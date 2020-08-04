ECASD Board of Education approves mask requirement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District Board of Education unanimously approves a proposal requiring masks this upcoming school year for students, staff, & visitors.

Under the resolution, all people on district property, facility or area will be required to wear a mask or face covering, with a few exemptions.

On July 24, Superintendent Michael Johnson recommended the ECASD Board of Education adopt the policy requiring face coverings.

Parents both in favor and opposed to the requirement spoke during a public forum session before the board discussed.

But board members said the requirement would only help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision also was not impacted by the new statewide mask mandate.

"I think it's clear that this is not something we are doing because we are forced to do but because this adds an extra layer of safety for our staff and our students. And we recognize that just like I said last time at the meeting, there's no answer that we all like to this situation and we know that by bringing students back for face to face we are adding a level of risk to students and staff being face to face with more people," said ECASD Board President Tim Nordin.

Some of the exceptions to the requirement are when students are eating or drinking, when in P.E., when the principal gives them permission and a few more exceptions.

