Fall Creek couple charged with neglect, woman admits to doing heroin with child in car

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek couple have been charged with neglecting a child after a woman admits to using heroin with her child in the car.

According to court documents, Robert Metzenbauer, 41, and Lindsay Nohr, 35, have been charged in Eau Claire County.

Metzenbauer has been charged with neglecting a child- repeater and resisting or obstructing an officer- repeater. Nohr has been charged with neglecting a child.

The criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to North Farwell Street for a report of an unresponsive female. Metzenbauer told officials it was his girlfriend who asked him to pick her up from the Pinehurst and that she was unresponsive when he arrived. He claimed “they left her for dead” but did not give details on who he was talking about.

When at the hospital, Nohr admitted that she overdosed on heroin and she and Mezenbauer were in the vehicle when she was using.

She also admitted that she knew it was wrong to use heroin while with her child.

