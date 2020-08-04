Advertisement

Indianhead Foodservice Distributor launches Support Local initiative

Local Support Cards
Local Support Cards(IFD)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Indianhead Foodservice Distributor (IFD), which provides wholesale food options for bars, restaurants, schools, and local events and gatherings, is launching a Support Local initiative.

They’re giving Local Support cards to each of their 200 employees, who are encouraged to give them to restaurant owners and food servers where they make purchases.

The restaurant owners and servers can then return the card to the Market at IFD to be entered into a weekly contest. The owner could win business credit and the server could win the opportunity of a prize drawing. Special offers in the store are also given to those who return the Local Support cards.

This is part of IFD’s promise to think local, buy local, and be local.

