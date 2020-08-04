Advertisement

Lake Holcombe couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary

By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU) - During these uncertain times, there are some things you can count on, some things that last.

That’s the case for a couple in Lake Holcombe. They just celebrated a feat so rare that there are no official statistics on it.

Bob and Dolores Giencke are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, which almost didn’t come to be, considering they were each supposed to be dating someone else on a double date in 1948.

“When they came to the house, Bob jumped right out of the car and to the door, and my mother was not happy, because she thought I was going with his friend, so that’s where we really met and got together and we’ve been together ever since”, said Dolores.

The Gienckes raised their four children in Waukesha where Bob worked as a mason contractor and Dolores, a school aide. Then, in 1964, Bob went on a fateful hunting trip to Lake Holcombe where he fell in love with a certain parcel of woods.

Bob apparently likes to keep Dolores on her toes because he bought the land without asking her first.

He also bought an airplane without telling her too!

Some would say an airplane is necessary, along with flying lessons, if you’re going to get to your new lake property fast.

Bob cleared the trees and built their lake home the next year, in 1964. It was the family’s weekend getaway until they retired and moved here permanently in 1991.

Now, Bob, who’s 90 and Dolores, who’s 88, have more than a lake home to add to their legacy. There are now 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

“There are a lot of things we did, but that’s one of the things I just live for”, Dolores said.

As for a secret to a long-lasting marriage, the Gienckes have this to say, accept your partner for who they are, and accept that there will be rough patches.

“We had hard times and we had fights, but we just got to know each other better and better and now we’re like one”, said Dolores.

Anything that lasts for 70 years has to be made of some pretty strong stuff and the Gienckes prove that.

