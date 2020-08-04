Advertisement

Monroe County reports COVID-19 death

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting a male in his 70s who died from COVID-19.

Health officials say he had been hospitalized prior to his death.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual and those impacted by this loss of life. We continue to take this virus seriously and we ask that the community does so too” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer of the Department.

