Monroe County reports COVID-19 death

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department is reporting a male in his 70s who died from COVID-19.

Health officials say he had been hospitalized prior to his death.

“Monroe County Health Department sends our deepest condolences to the family, friends and community of this individual and those impacted by this loss of life. We continue to take this virus seriously and we ask that the community does so too” said Sharon Nelson, Director/Health Officer of the Department.

