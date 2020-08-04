No reported injuries after squad car hit, Stoddard woman arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries were reported after a Tomah Police patrol car was hit.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a report of a crash on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit 28 off ramp around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 3. Briena Schultz failed to yield to right of way and hit a patrol car.

Schultz was arrested and later a K9 unit alerted officials to the presence of illegal substances. Schultz admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.