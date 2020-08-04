Advertisement

Rally the Vote event held in Eau Claire

Rally the Vote
Rally the Vote(weau)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Election Day across Wisconsin is just eight days away and Chippewa Valley Votes is helping to make sure all voters have their voices heard.

Today at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire, multiple groups participated in “Rally the Vote.”

The event featured multiple speakers, including Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld and Co-Coordinator of Chippewa Valley Votes, Karen Voss.

Weld and Voss spoke about the importance of voting, encouraging people of all backgrounds to go out and vote during the pandemic.

Voss said, "Every vote matters. If everyone voted, we would have different outcomes for our elections, and our voice is what should be heard. If we care about the world we live in, if we care about the people that represent us, and we should, then we need to vote."

Voss says today was a celebration for safe voting during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

ECASD Board of Education approves mask requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
On July 24, Superintendent Michael Johnson recommended the ECASD Board of Education adopt the policy requiring face coverings.

News

WI DWD releases new unemployment data

Updated: 2 hours ago
Based on preliminary numbers, there were 19,108 initial applications filed the week ending August 1.

National Politics

Progress slow on virus relief bill as negotiations continue

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats remain far apart, and talks since Saturday — when the combatants announced modest progress — have yet to lend momentum.

News

Black Lives Matter mural goes up in Eau Claire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
If you've driven through downtown Eau Claire recently, you might have noticed something new on a prominent hotel.

Latest News

News

Rotary Lights building new Santa sleigh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
This winter marks the 26th year of Rotary Lights at Riverside Park and organizers say the event is still on and needed after the year of cancellations and unknowns.

News

Local company working to prevent face mask shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the U.S. faced a shortage of personal protective equipment, such as face masks and a new business is stepping up to help make sure anyone who needs a mask can get one.

National

TVA employees visit the White House in fight for their jobs

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/3/20)

News

Fatal motorcycle crash kills man from Minnesota

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A man from Minnesota has lost his life after a motorcycle crash in the township of Glencoe.

News

UPDATE: Eau Claire City-County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has scheduled a COVID-19 update for 3:30 p.m.