Rally the Vote event held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Election Day across Wisconsin is just eight days away and Chippewa Valley Votes is helping to make sure all voters have their voices heard.

Today at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire, multiple groups participated in “Rally the Vote.”

The event featured multiple speakers, including Eau Claire City Council President Terry Weld and Co-Coordinator of Chippewa Valley Votes, Karen Voss.

Weld and Voss spoke about the importance of voting, encouraging people of all backgrounds to go out and vote during the pandemic.

Voss said, "Every vote matters. If everyone voted, we would have different outcomes for our elections, and our voice is what should be heard. If we care about the world we live in, if we care about the people that represent us, and we should, then we need to vote."

Voss says today was a celebration for safe voting during the pandemic.

