Sex offender to be released and residing in Ladysmith

LADYSMITH Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are informing the public that a registered sex offender will be released and residing in Ladysmith on August 11.

Law enforcement says Michael Crouse, 36, will be residing in the 400 block of Fritz Avenue in Ladysmith.

The Department of Corrections has labeled Crouse as someone who pay present a risk to re-offend. He is a lifetime registrant with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and meets the criteria for discretionary GPS.

If you have any questions, you can call the Ladysmith Police Department at 715-532-2186.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.