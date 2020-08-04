Advertisement

Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County

Donald Rusaw
Donald Rusaw(Chippewa County Sheriff's Office)
By Katrina Henning
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are sharing with the public that a sex offender is being released out of Chippewa County, and is going to be homeless upon his release. He is required to live in Chippewa County.

Donald N Rusaw, 43, was convicted in 2004 with possession of child pornography, 1st degree sexual assault of a child, and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. He will be released on August 11.

He will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until August 15, 2058. He will not be allowed to have contact with minors, consume drugs, or be on the property of any schools, parks, or daycare centers.

He is a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Safety on spotlight for upcoming partisan primary

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Even with many voters choosing to mail in ballots, the city is still working to ensure casting a ballot in-person next Tuesday will be a safe process.

News

Fall Creek couple charged with neglect, woman admits to doing heroin with child in car

Updated: moments ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A Fall Creek couple have been charged with neglecting a child after a woman admits to using heroin with her child in the car.

News

Chippewa County with one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County now with 215 total cases of COVID-19.

National

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild inland weather up East Coast

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By BRYAN ANDERSON and SARAH BLAKE MORGAN
Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain along the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it smashed boats together and caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin with 728 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin now has had 56,056 total cases of COVID-19.

News

Police preparing for unknowns at Democratic convention

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Original estimates were for around 50,000 delegates and other attendees, but now only a few hundred are expected.

News

Dunn County announces potential exposure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The potential exposure occurred in a local taxi service within Menomonie city limits that only accepts cash the evenings of July 28 and 29.

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission asking for poll workers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katrina Henning
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wisconsin clerks are at least 900 poll workers short statewide for the the fall partisan primary.

News

Eau Claire County with 10 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
It’s the fifth time in the past six days that the county has added double-digit cases

News

Man who exchanged gunfire with Watertown police shot himself

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jefferson County’s district attorney says a man who exchanged gunfire with police in Watertown in May took his own life and was not shot by an officer.