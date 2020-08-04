Sex offender to be released in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are sharing with the public that a sex offender is being released out of Chippewa County, and is going to be homeless upon his release. He is required to live in Chippewa County.

Donald N Rusaw, 43, was convicted in 2004 with possession of child pornography, 1st degree sexual assault of a child, and 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. He will be released on August 11.

He will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until August 15, 2058. He will not be allowed to have contact with minors, consume drugs, or be on the property of any schools, parks, or daycare centers.

He is a lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registration Program.

