WAXX 104.5 hosts Summer Smile Search

This summer WAXX 104.5 is challenging you to get creative with your family.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gather your family, grab your phone and get ready to take some selfies because this summer WAXX 104.5 is challenging you to get creative with your family.

The radio station is hosting a “Green Egg and Jam Summer Smile Search” to have some fun with all ages and get outside.

The search is free to join you just have to download the WAXX 104.5 app on your phone, sign up and start uploading photos.

There are a total of 12 challenges; you can do them all or just the ones that you want. There will be Silver Spring Grilling Pack winners for the “Best Of” in each category. For those that complete all 12, they will be entered for a grand prize from Swimrite Pools and Spas and reserved seats for County Jam 2021.

The smile search is now underway and you have until August 16 to upload your selfies.

Get started in summer smile search.

