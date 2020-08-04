Advertisement

WI DWD releases new unemployment data

(DWD)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) released information for Wisconsin as of the week ending August 1, 2020.

Based on preliminary numbers, there were 19,108 initial applications filed the week ending August 1.

Of those new applications, 1,308 applications are from claimants who have exhausted their UI benefits and applied for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which is a temporary program that provides up to 13 additional weeks of payments to individuals who have exhausted their regular UI benefits. This is compared to 22,825 in initial applications the week prior (week ending July 25).

"The Department is making significant progress reducing the percentage of weekly claims in process," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said. "We will continue to work diligently to resolve as many claims as quickly as possible."

Approximately 475,100 claimants have been paid over $3.24 billion since March 15.

