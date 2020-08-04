Wisconsin Elections Commission asking for poll workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Wisconsin clerks are at least 900 poll workers short statewide for the the fall partisan primary.

“We know there are Wisconsinites looking for ways to serve their communities through this difficult time,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher, a student or someone who is looking for temporary work, municipal clerks need you to step up and help right now.”

The WEC requested the Wisconsin National Guard to serve as poll workers for communities with critical shortages, but they are not sure that request will be fulfilled.

Wolfe says that health conditions and higher age ranges have been preventing the usual poll workers from volunteering.

If you are interested in being a poll worker, contact your municipal clerk’s office or visit My Vote Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.