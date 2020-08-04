Wisconsin farm operations cost $10.6 billion in 2019

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It costs a lot of money to operate a modern farm. Last year Wisconsin farmers spent $10.6 billion to run their operations-5% more than in 2018. Feed expenses, caused mainly by a poor cropping season in 2018, went up the most-20%-to $2.15 billion, accounting for 20% of overall input costs. Farm Services were the second biggest expense, coasting almost 1 and a half billion dollars-up 5% from 2018. Capital expenses and agricultural chemical costs actually were down last year.

Crops still look good around the country. This week's Crop Progress Report rates corn at 72% good to excellent-the same as last week and still the third highest ranking for this late in the season in the past 10 years. Minnesota and Wisconsin have the best looking corn crop with Minnesota's corn rated 85% good to excellent. The crops in Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska are all well into the 70% plus range. As of this past Sunday, 92% of the crop was silking and 39% was in the dough stage. Soybeans are rated 735 good to excellent-the highest rating ever for beans this late in the growing season. 85% of the beans are blooming and 59% of the crop is setting pods-both well ahead of normal. The best beans are in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Nebraska.

Here in Wisconsin, our corn is rated 83% good to excellent with 84% of the plants silking and 19% in the dough stage. The soybean crop is also rated 83% good to excellent this week with 84% of the plants blooming-24 days ahead of last year. And 63% of the plants are setting pods-16 days ahead of last year and 5 ahead of our 5 year average. Other crops are also looking good. 95% of the oats have turned colors and 34% od the crop has now been harvested-about a week ahead of last year. The oat crop is rated 82% good to excellent this week. The potato crop might be the best of all as it’s rated 92% good to excellent this week with 7% of the crop already harvested. State farmers are also in good shape with their haymaking as they’ve put up 93% of their second crop 385 of their third crop as the hay is rated 82% good to excellent this week.

