Wisconsin with 728 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - With 728 positive test results on Tuesday, Wisconsin now has had 56,056 total cases of COVID-19. This was the third straight day that the state has seen under one-thousand positive test results after 404 on Monday and 922 on Sunday.

12 deaths were recorded to put the state total at 961. 51 additional hospitalizations were added and 81% of the cases are listed as recovered.

