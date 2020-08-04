Advertisement

Wisconsin with 728 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

COVID-19 statistics for Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - With 728 positive test results on Tuesday, Wisconsin now has had 56,056 total cases of COVID-19. This was the third straight day that the state has seen under one-thousand positive test results after 404 on Monday and 922 on Sunday.

12 deaths were recorded to put the state total at 961. 51 additional hospitalizations were added and 81% of the cases are listed as recovered.

