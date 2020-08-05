4 people treated for injuries after car crashed into buggy
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - Four people were treated for injuries after a buggy was hit from behind.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 4, they received a report of a buggy that was hit from behind by a car on County Road N in the Township of Franklin.
The buggy had five occupants, three of which had non-life threatening injuries. One person was treated for serious non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.