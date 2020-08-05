Advertisement

Dunn County hosts virtual town hall on education

Empty classroom
Empty classroom(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Community and education leaders in Dunn County met over Zoom Tuesday afternoon for a virtual town hall.

The topic of discussion was what back to school means for everyone.

Participants in the discussion included Dunn County Health Department officials, college and university leaders as well as the mayor of Menomonie.

One way officials say parents can help schools this year is monitoring their children and keeping them home if they're sick.

"They do not send children to school who have symptoms because we are not only thinking about our kids but we are also thinking about our staff and parents can really have a huge role in trying to keep this bottled up as best as possible by checking temperatures, by checking symptoms," said School District of Menomonie Administrator Joe Zydowsky.

If you’re interested in watching the entire hour long virtual town hall, you can find that video on the Menomonie Area Chamber’s Facebook page.

