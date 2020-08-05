Eau Claire County reports 4th COVID-19 death, 14 new cases

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday,Eau Claire County has reported their 4th death due to COVID-19. The death was added by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to the counties informational hub and the county will provide more details when it becomes available. Eau Claire County last reported a death on July 22nd.

The county had 14 new cases, which is the sixth time in the past seven days there has been double-digit positive results. In total, Eau Claire County has had 531 positive test results and 14,107 negative test results.

Of the 531 total cases, 445 are listed as recovered. There has been 27 total hospitalizations in the county.

