Eau Claire County updates local health order

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has updated the current local health order.

This new updated version goes into effect at midnight on Thursday, Aug. 6.

The new guideline includes when physical distance cannot be maintained, a capacity of 50% shall be observed. This is in addition to cloth face coverings. Buses with set riders, including school buses, will have assigned seats and daily attendance will be taken.

This new order also recommends reviewing WIAA sport guidance in addition to meeting order requirements.

“Public gatherings still may have up to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors with physical distancing. Any public gathering or more than 50 people is still strongly discouraged,” said the health department.

To view the full health order click here

