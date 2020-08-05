Giannis watches in 2nd half as Nets beat Bucks 119-116

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit back-to-back 3s to put Brooklyn ahead to stay, and the Nets beat Milwaukee 119-116 to keep the Bucks from clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Luwawu-Cabarrot finished with a career-high 26 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 16 points playing only the first half for Milwaukee, which now has lost two of three seeding games.

The Nets have a patchwork lineup but are fighting Orlando for seventh place in the East and putting more distance between ninth-place Washington as they try to avoid a play-in for the final postseason spot.

