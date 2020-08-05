Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces Federal Disaster Aid resources for St. Croix County

(WEAU)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Gov. Tony Evers announced that residents and businesses in St. Croix affected by severe storms June 28 through July 1, 2020 can now apply for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Association.

These loans are also available in the contiguous counties of Barron, Dunn, Pierce, and Polk counties and Washington county in Minnesota.

The loans provide up to $2 million to help repair or replace physical losses caused by the storms, which caused flash flooding, washed out roads, and resulted in home evacuations.

”Wisconsinites know how to band together and rebuild together when disaster hits,” said Gov. Evers. “These low-interest loans will extend a crucial lifeline to the hardworking folks who live and work in these communities so that they may successfully recover after the devasting floods earlier this summer.”

A survey conducted by the SBA in St. Croix found that there are more than 25 homes and business that sustained significant damage.

”After seeing the devastation firsthand, I can tell you that these communities and their residents are resilient,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator Dr. Darrell L. Williams. “These funds will give them the help they need to get back on their feet during these difficult times.”

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic stay in place directive and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance, the SBA survey was performed virtually, using data provided by the county such as spreadsheets, damage photos and third-party resources.

Applications are available through the SBA’s secure Electronic Loan Application (ELA) website at https://DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Additional information is available by contacting the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

