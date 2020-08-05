Businesses across state saying ‘We’re All In’ to staying open and slowing COVID spread

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Throughout the pandemic different counties have created campaigns to slow the spread of the virus and keep communities safe.

Now, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is looking to bring the state together with a new initiative.

For many Wisconsin businesses, the last several months have been difficult dealing with the repercussions of the pandemic.

Now a new statewide campaign is looking to strengthen communities and the economy by saying ‘We’re All In.’

“The ‘We’re All In’ initiative is an effort to bring together our businesses and our communities all around Wisconsin with a social agreement that we’re going to take care of each other,” said Missy Hughes, the WEDC secretary and CEO.

The initiative is all about raising awareness and having businesses across the state make a commitment towards safety.

That commitment can mean something different for each business as restaurants adapt differently than retail stores.

The WEDC says Wisconsin already knows how to take care of each other.

“It’s in our DNA and so saying it out loud, saying ‘This is a business that cares about our employees, our workers, and our customers’ will help people know that they’re safe to go into that workplace and that everybody is doing their part,” Hughes explained.

The ‘We’re All In’ initiative was able to give 30,000 businesses throughout the state a $2,500 grant-- getting a jump start on creating the small business community.

Having to cut the operational budget by $4.5 million, the City of La Crosse also suffered an economic loss due to COVID.

If this initiative doesn’t work businesses and the state could continue to suffer.

“You can’t stress this enough for how important it is for people to do the right thing, to practice these good hygiene and to wear masks and to do everything we can as individuals and to get us back to economic activity like we expected,” said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

“Our businesses are really going to struggle and when our businesses struggle, our communities struggle and our schools will struggle,” Hughes added. “As the mayor said, there’s a ripple effect to not getting a handle on this virus.”

‘We’re All In’ provides guidelines and resources to businesses on how to keep employees and customers safe while slowing down the spread and speeding up the recovery.

