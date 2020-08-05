Advertisement

Man sentenced in Eau Claire child pornography case

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Florida man has been sentenced in Eau Claire County court after pleading guilty to eight counts of child porn and one county of intimidation of a witness.

Court records show Erio Oliver has been sentenced to three years in prison with two years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, police got complaints from people who saw themselves in videos that surfaced online which included a woman who used the name “Whitney Wisconsin” to show videos inappropriately touching herself at various public places in Eau Claire.

