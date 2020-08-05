Massive fire Tuesday morning in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (NBC) - A massive fire in Minnesota Tuesday morning could be seen for miles.

The fire started around four a.m. at a construction site.

By the time firefighters arrived, the fire was so strong they could only fight it from the outside.

Local viewers told NBC station KARE 11 they found embers from the fire miles away.

Minnesota Public Radio reports a five-story hotel was being built on the site.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for hours putting out hot spots.

