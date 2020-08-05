Advertisement

New app on UWEC campus allows drivers to pay for timed parking

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has installed a new way for students and visitors to pay for timed parking.

150 parking meters were removed in June and replaced with a contact-less pay-by-phone app called AMP. This app allows people to pay for a parking spot quickly and securely.

Timed parking is paid within the app and an alert is sent when the parking session is about to end, so users can extend time from any place.

Time is paid for in 15 minute increments, and will cost $1/hour from August to May.

These new AMP locations are Haas Fine Arts Center, Hilltop Center, Governors Hall, Murray Hall, Phillips Hall, Schneider Hall, Towers Circle, University Drive and Hibbard Hall.

For more information and questions, click here.

