Power of prayer unites two strangers

Two strangers were connected through the power of prayer.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - When you step out the door for work each day, you never know when something powerful is about to happen. One technician from the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Service was sent on a call that changed his whole outlook on life.

On two separate encounters in Pierce County, these two strangers formed a unique connection that led to a restored hope in humanity.

It all started, with a knock on the door. “I was just out here on a routine service call to repair an appliance,” said David Chavie, an engineering technician from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services. While he was fixing the washing machine, David and the homeowner, JoAnne got to talking. “I told her a little bit about my story that I had been married for 8 years and was trying to have a child with my wife and it hadn’t worked out yet,” Chavie said.

After listening to his story, JoAnne knew just what to do. “Then we just held hands and prayed for him to have that,” said JoAnne Christiansen who owns a Pierce County home. The gesture connected two strangers through the power of prayer. “About a month later, we ended up getting pregnant and we have a beautiful little girl now,” Chavie added.

The two didn’t reconnect until nearly 9 years later, when David returned to JoAnne’s house to figure out why her electric bill was so high. “I recognized her and the property when I pulled up and it rang a bell that all that had happened all those years ago,” Chavie said.

On that visit, David shared how their prayer had worked and now he had a daughter. “I couldn’t get the smile off my face that day,” he added. He diagnosed the problem that had racked up a nearly $300 electrical bill at JoAnne’s and knew this was the perfect opportunity to thank JoAnne for her prayer that day that led to his daughter. “I believe it was in large part due to that prayer,” he said.

David decided to pay for JoAnne’s nearly $300 electric bill as a thank you. “That was unbelievable, people just don’t do that,” JoAnne said. She wrote David a thank you letter after the kind gesture and he now has it framed in his office as a reminder of his newfound hope in humanity. “It really gives me a good feeling of hope for our society that there is good people out there that help each other out,” Chavie said.

Believe it or not the coincidences don’t end there, David and his wife named their daughter Sophia which is also the same name of JoAnne’s great-grandmother.

