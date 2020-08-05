Two motorcyclists hurt after colliding with another vehicle

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people riding a motorcycle suffer life-threatening injuries after colliding with an SUV.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4 on Copper Road just north of Exodus Avenue in the Byron Township.

The initial investigation shows a motorcycle and an SUV were going southbound when the motorcycle crashed at a high rate of speed into the rear driver side of the SUV as the SUV was turning left.

The two people on the motorcycle were medflighted due to possible life threatening injuries. The people in the SUV suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Names will be released at a later time.

