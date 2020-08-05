Advertisement

Two people arrested after spree of vehicle entry and theft

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a spree of vehicle theft and entry that happened in Campbell, Onalaska and La Crosse.

The City of La Crosse says Tyler Peregrin ad Byrce Benson, both of La Crosse are being referred to the District Attorney’s office for possible charges.

Area law enforcement agencies took reports of thefts, vehicle entries and burglaries. After the approval of a joint search warrant, officials located several items that were reported stolen from the crime spree. This helped officials solve five La Crosse cases, seven Town of Campbell cases, three Onalaska cases and one La Crosse County case.

Officials say four stolen vehicles were also recovered. Investigators are continuing to go through recovered property.

