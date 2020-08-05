Advertisement

Wisconsin football schedule announced

The Badgers will open the season Sept. 4th hosting Indiana
(WBAY)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Madison, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Ten announced their conference only football schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday. The Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to start the season at home hosting the Indiana Hoosiers on Friday, September 4th.

After their opener, the Badgers will hit road for a pair of games, starting with Northwestern on September 12th and then travelling to Nebraska on September 19th. They head back to Camp Randall on September 26th to take on the Minnesota Gophers.

On October 3rd, the Badgers will be back on the road at Maryland before heading home to face Purdue on October 10th before a bye week.

Following the bye, they are back home hosting Illinois on October 24th and then travel to Michigan on October 31st. Following the Michigan game they will have another bye week before their final two games. They travel to Iowa on November 14th and host Rutgers on November 21st.

The Big Ten Championship is scheduled to take place December 5th.

