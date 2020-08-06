Advertisement

90 year old celebrates birthday line dancing

Shirley Sells enjoys some line dancing during a surprise 90th birthday party.
Shirley Sells enjoys some line dancing during a surprise 90th birthday party.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While most of us can only hope to make it to 90 years old, Shirley Sells is thriving more than ever. Today her friends from the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire threw her a surprise birthday party. The location, her personal fountain of youth, which just happens to be out on the dance floor.

“Ask anybody here, I never stand still when there’s music, but knockin’ boots was one of my favorites of course,” says Shirley, whose actual birthday isn’t until Monday. “I actually started line dancing in Tucson, Arizona when I lived there. I’ve played music all my life but I also love dancing and since I don’t have a partner, I have all of these wonderful people.”

Shirley says she’s been line dancing with a group from the senior center for 11 years.

“She is incredible,” says Joy Bergstrand, who leads the group. “To be 90 and remember the steps, in fact better than some of our much younger people. She’s the first one there always and we always practice the new, more difficult dances and she’s willing and ready to go.”

The group has been on a hiatus since the Covid-19 outbreak began, so Shirley says she really appreciated the surprise.

“I felt something was up when Kim called me down to see something but then to see this, it’s heavenly!”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/6/20)

Updated: 20 minutes ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/6/20)

News

HSHS system, including Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s to reduce staff by 10%

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Hospital Sister Health System, which includes HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s, will be reducing their workforce in Wisconsin and Illinois by 10%.

News

Updated Chippewa and Eau Claire County COVID-19 numbers released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the updated COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

ECPD shows appreciation to officer and deputy who pulled person from burning vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department is showing appreciation to Officer Xiong and Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eaton who pulled someone from a burning vehicle.

Latest News

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

News

Chippewa Chamber Farmer Appreciation Dinner

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Farmer Appreciation Dinner, which was formerly the June Dairy Day Dinner, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 19th due to COVID-19.

News

Missing Altoona woman found dead, foul play not suspected

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Missing Altoona woman, Angela Coffield, has been pronounced dead.

News

Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

UW System COVID-19 testing program includes more than 350,000 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The UW System has received approximately $32 million to help test more than 350,000 students during the fall semester and also received $6 million for personal protective equipment associated with testing.