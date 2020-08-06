90 year old celebrates birthday line dancing

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While most of us can only hope to make it to 90 years old, Shirley Sells is thriving more than ever. Today her friends from the L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire threw her a surprise birthday party. The location, her personal fountain of youth, which just happens to be out on the dance floor.

“Ask anybody here, I never stand still when there’s music, but knockin’ boots was one of my favorites of course,” says Shirley, whose actual birthday isn’t until Monday. “I actually started line dancing in Tucson, Arizona when I lived there. I’ve played music all my life but I also love dancing and since I don’t have a partner, I have all of these wonderful people.”

Shirley says she’s been line dancing with a group from the senior center for 11 years.

“She is incredible,” says Joy Bergstrand, who leads the group. “To be 90 and remember the steps, in fact better than some of our much younger people. She’s the first one there always and we always practice the new, more difficult dances and she’s willing and ready to go.”

The group has been on a hiatus since the Covid-19 outbreak began, so Shirley says she really appreciated the surprise.

“I felt something was up when Kim called me down to see something but then to see this, it’s heavenly!”

