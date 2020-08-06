Annual consignment sale adds safety measures for shoppers

CHIPPEWA FALLLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Shopping for children’s items can be expensive and frustrating as kids seem to grow out of things so fast! Those involved in organizing this year’s sale, say new procedures have been put in place so that shoppers don’t have to see this event go, in a time that saving money can be so crucial.

The last few months, many people have stuck to online shopping to get essentials safely. But if you’re on a budget, and are just looking get out and safely do some shopping.. Vendors are saying the Just Between Friends annual kids consignment sale is happening at a great time.

“I am thrilled because I am a mother like so many other families who are just trying to figure out how to make everything work,” said Denice Klipsic, coordinator of Just Between Friends.

Stacy Lautervach and Kayla Pocernich are vendors at the event and told WEAU,

"Especially right now, yeah with money being tight, back to school winter is right around the corner, so to speak".

This community event, which was started in the Eau Claire area, has the same great deals, with some changes to help keep shoppers and sellers safe.

“I think the biggest challenge obviously was how do we do it safely and how do we continue to offer that to our families who need a place to save and also who need a place to sell their items. We had to originally cancel our original spring venue, so we had some time to figure out what it would look like in the fall,” said Klipsic.

That's cleaning bags, a social distancing line system, requiring masks, and even a drive up check out.

An online option is also available this year to ensure no family has to miss out.

"The people who can't come out and shop or would rather stay home we have it available online where they can come to their fairgrounds and just pick up curbside".

And the hours are extended on Thursday, to keep the crowd spread out.

“It’s a great event you can find just about anything here, household, clothes, toys, you name it,” said Lautervach.

Klipsic says while previous years many families came to shop for back to school clothes, this year some other items may be seeing more popularity.

“The last pair in just said ‘I just need more books, my family has been through everything in the house’ because they’ve been home for so long. She’s like ‘I just need to replace the toys!’”.

Anything that goes unsold sellers want to donate, is given back to the community as a donation to charities.

Although the event is usually held in Altoona, because of COVID-19 concerns, this year’s sale is being held at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, Thursday through Sunday.

