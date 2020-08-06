Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs host Lemonade Day

Boys & Girls clubs host Lemonade Day!
Boys & Girls clubs host Lemonade Day!(KTUU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs all across the country and right here in Western Wisconsin will still be serving up lemonade on Thursday. Lemonade Day is not going to be the typical event we are used to, but the goal is still the same.

On Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can pick up pre-ordered lemonade packages or purchase lemonade, logo cups and t-shirts. Each Boys & Girls Club will have a stand at the club in their community, staffed by volunteers, to keep the kids safe.

The kids are learning about entrepreneurship, marketing and design, as they go through Lemonade Day programming at the Clubs. The staff has updated the curriculum with the use of the book The Lemonade War, which not only encourages reading but teaches the youth about running a business, marketing strategies and customer service.

Click here to donate to Chippewa Valley Boys & Girls Clubs.

