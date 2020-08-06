Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -While Republicans work to flip Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) faces a challenger on the left.

When it comes to campaign financing, Dr. Mark Neumann is lagging well behind his primary opponent.

“We are allowing large money, big money, and big interest to have an overwhelming influence on the democratic process,” said Neumann.

Neumann says his campaign is not accepting any PAC money, or donations made by political action committees. He says he hopes to spark individual political dialogue and leave special interest out of Washington.

According to recent numbers from the Center for Responsive Politics, Neumann has raised $33,302 so far in this election cycle. Kind has raised $1,594,123. Around 73 percent of Kind’s funding has been provided through PAC donations, however he says individual contributors have also played a large role in financing his campaign.

“I have more individual contributions than all the other candidates combined. I have a huge basis of support back home, including from groups like firefighters and teachers,” said Kind. “It’s all completely transparent.”

According to financing experts, Neumann’s approach is a new trend for left leaning democrats. Although, in some cases it might not be more than a demonstration of values as PACs are more likely to donate to incumbents.

“Not only are these candidates more likely to win, they have a long record of voting in favor of the policies that the corporation is in favor of,” said Brendan Quinn with the Center for Responsive Politics

Quinn says the strategy has worked in the past. He points to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who made a similar value statement in 2018 and unseated a member of democratic house leadership.

Kind was first elected to the office in 1997.

Jessi Ebben and Derrick Van Orden will face off in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Republican primary. The primary election will take place on Aug. 11th.

