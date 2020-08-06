Advertisement

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 Democratic primary

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -While Republicans work to flip Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) faces a challenger on the left.

When it comes to campaign financing, Dr. Mark Neumann is lagging well behind his primary opponent.

“We are allowing large money, big money, and big interest to have an overwhelming influence on the democratic process,” said Neumann.

Neumann says his campaign is not accepting any PAC money, or donations made by political action committees. He says he hopes to spark individual political dialogue and leave special interest out of Washington.

According to recent numbers from the Center for Responsive Politics, Neumann has raised $33,302 so far in this election cycle. Kind has raised $1,594,123. Around 73 percent of Kind’s funding has been provided through PAC donations, however he says individual contributors have also played a large role in financing his campaign.

“I have more individual contributions than all the other candidates combined. I have a huge basis of support back home, including from groups like firefighters and teachers,” said Kind. “It’s all completely transparent.”

According to financing experts, Neumann’s approach is a new trend for left leaning democrats. Although, in some cases it might not be more than a demonstration of values as PACs are more likely to donate to incumbents.

“Not only are these candidates more likely to win, they have a long record of voting in favor of the policies that the corporation is in favor of,” said Brendan Quinn with the Center for Responsive Politics

Quinn says the strategy has worked in the past. He points to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who made a similar value statement in 2018 and unseated a member of democratic house leadership.

Kind was first elected to the office in 1997.

Jessi Ebben and Derrick Van Orden will face off in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District Republican primary. The primary election will take place on Aug. 11th.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive ahead of Trump visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Decision 2020

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National

Isaias slams East Coast

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:54 PM CDT
|
Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, bring rain, wind, floods, and tornadoes.

News

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Decision 2020

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Latest News

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Decision 2020

Mayor Pete Buttigieg stumps for former VP Joe Biden in virtual roundtable

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg stumps virtually in Wisconsin Thursday.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties