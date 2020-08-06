Chippewa Chamber Farmer Appreciation Dinner

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Farmer Appreciation Dinner, which was formerly the June Dairy Day Dinner, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 19th due to COVID-19.

Changes for this year’s event include:

Farm families can call the Chamber at 715-723-0331 to receive their free tickets. Limit 8 tickets per farm family.

All meals will be distributed through a drive thru only.

Meals will be served from 4 – 8:30 pm.

Other tickets are $6 and can be purchased until August 14 by calling 715-723-0331 or email, michelle@chippewachamber.org

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.