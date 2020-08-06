Advertisement

City of La Crosse handing out free face masks August 11

Photo courtesy MGN.
Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse will be giving out face masks to the public at no cost.

The event will be at Myrick Park’s main shelter on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One mask will be given person member of the household with a limit of five masks per household. Masks are washable and reusable.

Vehicles should enter on Myrick Park Drive and follow the signs for entrance.

