Advertisement

Country star Kane Brown appears in selfie with employee at Virginia travel center

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.
Kane Brown performs during the US99 Stars and Strings concert at the Allstate Arena on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.(Source: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPHINE, Va. (Gray News) – You never know when your brush with fame will come.

Angie Graves was working at the Subway at White’s Travel Center along Interstate 81/64 on Thursday morning when she spied country music star Kane Brown.

“He was super-cool as he posed with Angie for a selfie!!” a Facebook post from the travel center said.

Imagine the shock our Subway employee, Angie Graves felt when KANE BROWN stopped in this Morning!! Brown is a...

Posted by White's Travel Center on Thursday, August 6, 2020

Brown flashes a hang-loose sign and appears to be smiling behind his mask.

The singer’s latest single is “Be Like That.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drive-by car show for Grace Lutheran Communities

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today at Prairie Point and River Pines Long Term Care Facility some residents saw some cars that they grew up driving.

News

90th Birthday Celebrated with Line Dancing Party

Updated: 13 minutes ago
90th Birthday Celebrated with Line Dancing Party

News

UWL Offers Curbside Tours for Incoming Students

Updated: 20 minutes ago
UWL Offers Curbside Tours for Incoming Students

National

Congress split over cash injection for infected state budgets

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

Officers Recognized for Saving Man's Life

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Officers Recognized for Saving Man's Life

Latest News

News

Hearing Loss May Cause Some Communication Anxiety

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Hearing Loss May Cause Some Communication Anxiety

News

Missing Altoona Woman Found Dead

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Missing Altoona Woman Found Dead

News

UW-La Crosse offering interactive curbside campus tour

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
If you have a smartphone, you'll be able to take the curbside tour a step further by opening your camera app and scanning one of several QR codes that tell you more about different locations throughout campus like Hoeschler Tower.

News

Lambeau Field will not host fans during first two home games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Green Bay Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host any fans at the first two home games this season.

News

Communicating through face masks can cause challenges for people with hearing loss

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carla Rogner
People who rely on lip reading face difficulties when interacting with those in face coverings