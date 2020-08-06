Deadline looming for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The official July Class 3 price came out at $24.54 a hundred-up $3.50 from the June price and $6.99 better than last July. For the first 7 months of the year, the Class 3 is averaging $17.30. The average for all of 2019 was $16.96 a hundred. But again in July the Class 4 price will be a drag on milk checks as that price is only $13.76.

The USDA has also released the June all milk price and it doesn’t match famers’ milk checks. That report shows the June price in Wisconsin was $19.50-up $5.90 from May and $1.60 higher than last June. Nationally the all milk price was $18.10. And except for Georgia and Florida, all 24 of the top milk producing states had higher prices in June. South Dakota had the biggest price increase at $7.90 a hundred and the highest all milk price of $22.70. Michigan dairy farmers saw the lowest price at just $14.80.

There is still time for farmers to apply for some of the $16 billion set aside for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Numbers show that as of this week, just under 500 thousand people had applied for that direct aid and $6.82 billion has been paid out. Livestock producers have gotten the most-almost 3 and a half billion dollars, with crop farmers getting about 1.8 billion and dairy operators getting just over 1.3 billion dollars. So far Iowa farmers have gotten the most aid at 697.4 million dollars, followed by Minnesota at just over 435 million with Wisconsin third as farmers here have gotten 389.3 million dollars so far. The deadline to apply for that aid is August 28th.

An independent news organization called the Counter, has researched the payments so far under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program and found that the largest single payment so far under the program has gone to a hog producer called Titan Swine of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. So far they have received payments of 2 and a half million dollars. They also report that 13 other operations have gotten payments of over a million dollars and 300 farms have gotten payments of less than $10.

It’s fair time in Wausau at the Wisconsin Valley Fair as exhibitors will show their livestock projects today and tomorrow with the beef show starting at 9 this morning and the animal auction starting at 11 this Saturday morning.

