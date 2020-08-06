Drive-by car show for Grace Lutheran Communities

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Today at Prairie Point and River Pines Long Term Care Facility some residents saw some cars that they grew up driving.

The Chippewa Valley Model A Club had a drive by car show for the Grace Lutheran Community members showing off some of their wheels. For the residents at the community who have been isolated more than usual due to the pandemic, today had more meaning than just a car show.

Linda Holzhausen, Life Enrichment Coordinator at River Pines and Prairie Pointe said, “It has been a while since we have gotten out and saw something that was exciting enough to smile about you know, we have done our best to keep things going. Today was just a day to see that they still do have neighbors because they were far enough to be safe but there was a group of them out here.”

Joining in on the car show viewing party were members of the Grace School Age Childcare.

