ECPD shows appreciation to officer and deputy who pulled person from burning vehicle

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is showing appreciation to Officer Xiong and Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eaton who pulled someone from a burning vehicle.

ECPD says both Xiong and Eaton performed life saving measures until the person was transported to a local medical facility.

The victim is expected to survive.

