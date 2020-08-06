ECPD shows appreciation to officer and deputy who pulled person from burning vehicle
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is showing appreciation to Officer Xiong and Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eaton who pulled someone from a burning vehicle.
ECPD says both Xiong and Eaton performed life saving measures until the person was transported to a local medical facility.
The victim is expected to survive.
