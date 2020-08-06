HSHS Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s to reduce staff by 10%

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hospital Sister Health System, which includes HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s, will be reducing their workforce in Wisconsin and Illinois by 10%.

A statement on behalf of Hospital Sisters Health System says, Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) continues to stand proudly behind its entire staff that is providing critically important services as the communities we serve deal with COVID-19. Earlier this year, the pandemic shifted how patients preferred or were allowed to use their local healthcare services, and HSHS saw a significant decline in the number of patients coming to our facilities. That led to negative financial impacts, and we had to make changes to our workforce including furloughs and executive pay reductions. Now that we are able to offer elective procedures again, we’re seeing a rebound in the number of patients coming to us for care, and we are pleased to announce we are inviting back the majority of colleagues that had been placed on furlough a few months ago.

However, we are unable to bring back all of these furloughed colleagues. In order to provide the best chance for a strong, stable future for HSHS through and after this unpredictable pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to reduce approximately 10% of our workforce in Illinois and Wisconsin. The majority of these colleagues are non-clinical. We remain strongly committed to providing high quality healthcare and to making a positive difference in the lives of our patients and our communities, especially in this time of great need.

Some of the services offered at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital are also evolving during this time so that we can continue to provide the highest quality of care to our patients and better meet the needs of our communities. This includes a change to the intensive care unit (ICU) at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls. The ICU has transitioned to a progressive care unit (PCU) within the medical/surgical department. This new unit serves patients who do not require intensive care, but need closer monitoring and more frequent nursing assessments than can be provided on a general care floor. Moving forward, patients who require intensive care will be transferred to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, where advanced resources and board-certified intensivists are available 24/7 to deliver high-quality, intensive care.

We have also had to make the difficult but necessary decision to close the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, for the foreseeable future. While labor and delivery services and other types of inpatient women and infants care are no longer available at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, there are two important services that remain: pre-natal appointments and childbirth classes. Labor and delivery services are now entirely offered at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. This decision does not come lightly as we know the incredible reputation HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital and its Women and Infants Center team have had for providing high-quality, personalized care for patients. However, we know mom, baby and family are in exceptional hands at our sister hospital in Eau Claire.

At HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals, we are grateful to our patients, colleagues and communities for their understanding and support. Despite this time of significant change, our commitment to provide high-quality care and make a positive difference in the lives of all throughout the Chippewa Valley remains unwavering.

*Hospital Sisters Health System has 15 hospitals between Illinois and Wisconsin and fully owns two Illinois-based physician groups: Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants and HSHS Medical Group.

