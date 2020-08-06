La Crosse Co. Health Dept. reports COVID-19 re-infection case

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County health officials say someone has been reinfected with COVID-19, though scientists studying the virus have yet to confirm a case of reinfection, and not a flare-up of a previous infection.

The La Crosse County Health Department says the person first tested positive for COVD-19 more than three months ago, and recently tested positive again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month said there had been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 reinfection, but scientists continue to investigate the possibility.

