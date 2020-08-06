Lambeau Field will not host fans during first two home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Green Bay Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host any fans at the first two home games this season.

The third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers say whether fans can attend this game and others after it depends on the status of the virus.

If the team can transition to hosting fans for games later in the season, Season Ticket Holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets this season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

