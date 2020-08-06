Advertisement

Lambeau Field will not host fans during first two home games

Packers Logo
Packers Logo(WBAY)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Green Bay Packers have announced that Lambeau Field will not host any fans at the first two home games this season.

The third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers say whether fans can attend this game and others after it depends on the status of the virus.

If the team can transition to hosting fans for games later in the season, Season Ticket Holders who have opted in for the opportunity to purchase tickets this season will receive instructions about the ticket-purchasing process at a later date.

