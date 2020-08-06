Updated Chippewa and Eau Claire County COVID-19 numbers released

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released the updated COVID-19 numbers for the county.

There has been an increase of three new COVID cases in the county, for a total of 220.

Seven people have been released from isolation, 203 in total.

There have been 93 new negative test results, 8,058 total.

Eau Claire County currently has 541 positive test results, an increase of 10.

There is currently 14,189 negative test results.

Four people in the county have died, and 28 have been hospitalized.

An estimated 461 people have been deemed “recovered”.

