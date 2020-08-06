UW-La Crosse offering interactive curbside campus tour

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

There’s curbside pickup for restaurants and retail stores and now one area university is offerings its own curbside option.

While colleges were forced to close classroom doors and move online this past spring, college admissions departments kept recruiting.

Like most of the country, the job required adapting to reach students in new ways.

During a drive to work, UW-LA Crosse’s Director of Admissions came up with a new tour— a curbside one.

“Families will let us know when they’ve arrived, we run downstairs to the curb and hand them a folder filled with information about UW-La Crosse,” said Corey Sjoquist, UWL director of admissions. “What’s really great about it is in that folder is a map of information and they can take that map and walk around campus at their own pace.”

If you have a smartphone, you'll be able to take the curbside tour a step further by opening your camera app and scanning one of several QR codes that tell you more about different locations throughout campus like Hoeschler Tower.

“We have designated locations with QR codes that then allows them to hear about the different buildings on campus and what it would be like to be a student at UWL,” Sjoquist explained.

In less than a month, more than 100 people have already chosen the curbside option.

Admissions recommends those interested call ahead or make a reservation so the department can prepare.

So far the feedback for the tour is positive.

“It’s in a very safe manner so that they’re working just within their family unit and moving across campus to see different things,” Sjoquist added.

Additionally, admissions is still offering virtual information appointments to answer any questions.

“We do have limited in-person visits which includes a presentation and a guided tour for individuals that feel comfortable with that,” said Sjoquist.

The director says in his 28 years at UWL he never imagined a curbside tour would exist.

He appreciates the creativity COVID-19 has required as he prepares for new kinds of college fairs and high school tour visits this fall.

UWL is excited to welcome back students soon.

“As we prepare for the fall semester, we will have students living on-campus, masks will be required, and classes will be delivered in a number of different formats,” Sjoquist said.

Despite the pandemic making things difficult, the school is just three students shy of its enrollment goal for fall of 2020 freshmen.

