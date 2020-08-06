Advertisement

UW System COVID-19 testing program includes more than 350,000 tests

Some UW-System schools will be returning to in-person classes in the fall with the requirement of face masks.
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System has received approximately $32 million to help test more than 350,000 students during the fall semester and also received $6 million for personal protective equipment associated with testing.

Excluding UW-Madison, the funding for testing will allow for:

• Testing of up to 34,000 students who show COVID-19 symptoms, similar to tests now being administered in medical and community settings. Approximately 28,000 tests will be distributed to universities and about 6,000 will be held in reserve by the UW System for future allocation.

• An additional 317,000 tests for students living in residence halls, given every two weeks with a rapid turnaround of results, and for close contacts of symptomatic students.

• Optional flu testing.

• Up to 52 staff located at the universities to assist with testing.

