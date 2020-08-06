Advertisement

UWEC unveils “Blugold Flight Plan” for upcoming school year

Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Classes begin at UW-Eau Claire September 2. Wednesday, the university unveiled its plan for students and staff to return this fall.

The Blugold Flight Plan outlines safety precautions for all students and staff to follow. This includes downloading a mobile app called Blugold Protocol, which will allow for daily symptom monitoring.

All students and staff will also receive a kit upon returning to campus, which includes a reusable water bottle, masks and a thermometer.

Chancellor Jim Schmidt says he remains cautious for his campus, as classes resume in four weeks.

“I’m confident that we have taken all of the appropriate steps to do what experts advise in keeping the people of Eau Claire in this campus safe. I’m not confident on where the virus is going. Experts have been wrong all the way along. We will monitor the situation carefully and will be in constant conversation with all of our healthcare providers and county public officials,” said Schmidt.

