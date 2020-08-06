WAGNER TAILS: Foo Foo and Zoro

BUFFALO AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Small but mighty, that’s how staff at Moses Ark Rescue describe Foo Foo.

She is the only survivor of her litter. At eight weeks old, she weighs just one and a half pounds. Foo Foo’s small size doesn’t keep her from playing with all the other kittens and cats at the rescue.

If you’re looking for a friend that will always be close by, Foo Foo is the one! She loves placing her tiny feet in your face as she gives you kisses. She will cuddle up to you at night, and greet you when you come home.

If you’re looking to adopt a kitten, Moses Ark has 20 kittens currently available with no adoption fees. The board of directors is covering all of the adoption fees this quarter... but it may be the last time it can do so unless donations increase.

To see adoptable pets at Moses Ark, click here.

---

Being friendly could be the reason this cat finds his forever home.

Zoro was found wandering alone in a cemetery, he walked right up to a family as if to ask for help, and he was brought to the Buffalo County Humane Association.

Zoro loves being held... until it’s time to chase a toy. He is four months old, and staff at the BCHA think he’d be great in a home with children. This friendly guy has been waiting since June to find a new home. Let’s not make him wait any longer.

Click here for a link to the adoption application. You can also call 715-760-6150.

