Water safety packs to be distributed at Fairfax Pool Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Water safety packs will be distributed at Fairfax Pool on Friday, Aug. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Remaining life jacket sizes include child 30-50 pounds, youth 50-90 pounds and adult XL.

Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry is able to give out the complimentary life jackets due to community donations and funding.

