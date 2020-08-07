3 DNC workers test positive for COVID-19 after screening
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Organizers say three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for COVID-19.
Daily screening for people working at the convention site, the Wisconsin Center, began last week in preparation for the Aug. 17-20 convention.
Organizers wanted to identify positive cases before the workers entered the venue and were around others.
The center district said in a statement that staff at the Wisconsin Center “followed the guidelines set forth by our client regarding daily health screens.”
