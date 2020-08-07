All 13 polling places in La Crosse open for August 11 election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City Clerk of La Crosse announced that all regular 13 polling places will be open for the August 11 election.

City Clerk Teri Lehrke said the city consolidated some polling places for the April election only, but voters will now be back to their normal polling place.

To find your polling place, click here.

